SC Declines Plea to Set Up NEET Exam Centres Abroad

The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 August, declined a plea for directions to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) for setting up NEET exam centres abroad for the benefit of students in foreign countries in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta, and S Ravindra Bhat asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to discuss with ministries concerned whether students who wish to visit India to sit in the NEET exam could be accommodated on the Vande Bharat Mission flights.

The court also asked Mehta to explore the possibility that aspirants based out of the Middle East countries were permitted to board such flights.

“Please put in a word that they are allowed to come back and give [write] the exams. If not, they will lose a year,” the bench told Mehta.

According to the rules, people arriving in India from abroad are required to undergo 14-day quarantine in the interest of public health.