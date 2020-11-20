Out of 18,000 SSPU Students Marked Absent, 10k Didn’t Login at All
Results of the remaining 8,000 are being individually verified.
Around 18,000 out of 2.5 lakh final-year students who wrote the online-offline examinations conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU) have either been marked absent or awarded zero marks for various subjects, reported The Indian Express.
The report, based on internal assignment conducted by the varsity, said that of the 18,000 students mentioned above, around 10,000 did not log in for the online exams and were thereby marked absent.
Results of the remaining 8,000 students are being reviewed, the report said. Earlier, the entire batch of Commerce students from Nowrosjee Wadia College were either marked absent or awarded a zero for Special Economics IV paper conducted on 17 October.
Mahesh Kakade, Director of Examinations and Evaluation at SPPU told the newspaper that following complaints, the varsity embarked on an analysis of all results in which students were either marked absent or scored zero.
Kakade said that in the analysis, it was found that around 10,000 students had not even logged in to the online exam portal. Results of the remaining 8,000 are being individually verified, said the report.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.