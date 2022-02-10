Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT, PGT Posts Now
Check Sainik School vacancies for TGT, PGT posts, eligbility criteria, selection process, application fees and more
A recruitment drive is being conducted by Sainik School, Chandrapur for TGT, PGT and other posts.
Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of Sainik School Chandrapur – sainikschoolchandrapur.com.
Candidates must note that applications are open only till 28 February 2022. Hence, they are advised to apply as soon as possible.
However, the school administration may increase, decrease, or cancel the number of vacancies available due to administrative or policy reasons.
Let's take a look at the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details.
Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Total Vacancies
TGT Hindi: 1 Post
PGT English: 1 Post
PGT Physics: 1 Post
PGT Chemistry: 1 Post
PGT Mathematics: 1 Post
PGT Biology: 1 Post
PGT Computer Science: 1 Post
Lab Assistant Physics: 1 Post
Lab Assistant Chemistry: 1 Post
Lab Assistant Biology: 1 Post
Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 in the recruitments tab on sainikschoolchandrapur.com
Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Selection Process
The selection process for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 shall be done on the basis of three rounds – the Written Examination, Class Demonstration, and Interview.
Candidates must note that all candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks in the Written examination in order to qualify for the class demonstration.
As for the dates for the first phase of the written examination, candidates must note that the datesheet shall be published on the school website,15 days before the commencement of the exam.
Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment drive 2022: Application Fees
The application fees for the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022 is as follows according to categories
For General and OBC categories: Rs 500
For SC and ST categories: Rs 250
For more information and details on the Sainik School Chandrapur recruitment drive 2022, please visit sainikschoolchandrapur.com.
