ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Declared 2021: Check Region Wise Websites To Check Score

Check regional websites such as rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, to check the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 result declared</p></div>
i

The result of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), non-technical popular category (NTPC) 2021 CBT 1 exam, has been released by RRB for certain regions on 15 January 2022.

Hence, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official regional website such as rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, and check their respective results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must note that the various regional websites of RRB are also in the process to release the list of shortlisted candidates for RRB NTPC CBT 2.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was conducted between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021, in a total of seven phases.

In this term, an estimate of more than one crore candidates had applied for the exam to be recruited for about 35281 posts such as Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk etc.

Please check below now for a list of websites where the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result has been announced.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result: List of the regional websites

  • RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

  • RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in (awaited)

  • Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov (Awaited)

  • Mald: rrbmalda.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in Awaited

  • Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

  • Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

  • Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov (Awaited)

  • Secunderabad: rrbsecunabad.nic.in (Awaited)

  • Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Bhopal: rrbbplpl.nic.in (Awaited)

  • Bhubaneswar: rrbbbs.gov.in

  • Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

  • Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Gorakhpur: rrbgorakhpur.gov.in (Awaited)

  • Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org

  • Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthpuram.gov.in (Awaited)

Also Read

RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result Date and CBT 2 Exam Dates Out Now

RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result Date and CBT 2 Exam Dates Out Now
ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021: How to Check Result

  • Go to the official regional website of RRB where you gave the exam or the main website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

  • Navigate to the tab that reads ‘Results’ on the homepage.

  • Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021' here.

  • You will be redirected to a new page, wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials.

  • Your RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.

  • Download it and take a print out for future reference

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT