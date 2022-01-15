RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Declared 2021: Check Region Wise Websites To Check Score
Check regional websites such as rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, to check the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021
The result of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), non-technical popular category (NTPC) 2021 CBT 1 exam, has been released by RRB for certain regions on 15 January 2022.
Hence, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official regional website such as rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, and check their respective results.
Candidates must note that the various regional websites of RRB are also in the process to release the list of shortlisted candidates for RRB NTPC CBT 2.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was conducted between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021, in a total of seven phases.
In this term, an estimate of more than one crore candidates had applied for the exam to be recruited for about 35281 posts such as Timekeeper, Train Clerk, Ticket Clerk etc.
Please check below now for a list of websites where the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result has been announced.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result: List of the regional websites
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in (awaited)
Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov (Awaited)
Mald: rrbmalda.gov.in (Awaited)
Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in Awaited
Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov (Awaited)
Secunderabad: rrbsecunabad.nic.in (Awaited)
Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in (Awaited)
Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in (Awaited)
Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in (Awaited)
Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in (Awaited)
Bhopal: rrbbplpl.nic.in (Awaited)
Bhubaneswar: rrbbbs.gov.in
Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in (Awaited)
Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in (Awaited)
Gorakhpur: rrbgorakhpur.gov.in (Awaited)
Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.org
Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthpuram.gov.in (Awaited)
RRB NTPC CBT 1 2021: How to Check Result
Go to the official regional website of RRB where you gave the exam or the main website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.
Navigate to the tab that reads ‘Results’ on the homepage.
Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021' here.
You will be redirected to a new page, wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials.
Your RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference
