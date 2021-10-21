RRB NTPC 2021: Results Expected to be Announced Soon
Candidates can check their RRB NTPC 2021 Aresults on rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the results of the RRB NTPC 2021 exam soon at the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB is also expected to release the final answer key and NTPC cut-off for the RRB NTPC 2021 Stage 1 examination.
Candidates must note that the exam currently in question was held between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021 in a computer-based format (CBT-1) across different centers throughout the country.
According to official reports, the RRB NTPC 2021 exam saw more than 1.25 crore candidates applying for the exam in 2021.
RRB NTPC 2021: How To Check Your Result
Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in
Navigate to the NTPC CBT Result 2021on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as username and password and submit
Your RRB NTPC 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must also note the last date to raise objections against the questions, online fee payment and other such details was 18 August 2021. Hence, in case of any discrepancies, candidates must check the official website for more details.
The RRB NTPC 2021 exam shall be conducted in two stages - A Computer Based Test and a Skill Test.
Both these tests will be applicable for different posts. For example, the computer based test shall be conducted for the posts of station masters and traffic assistants while the typing skill test shall be held for the positions of junior clerks cum typists, Junior Time Keeper, etc.
Candidates will also need to go through a thorough check post the RRB NTPC CBT 2021 exam wherein officials will verify the documents that they have submitted. Candidates must also be prepared for a medical examination by officials.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.