RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result Date and CBT 2 Exam Dates Out Now
Candidates can check the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 2 exam dates on rrbcdg.gov.in.
The exam dates for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2021 exam were released on 6 December 2021.
According to an official notice, the result of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 (computer based test) shall be released before 15 January 2022.
On the other hand, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam shall be conducted from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for either of the two exams can visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in for more details.
Readers may note that the RRB NTPC 2021-2022 exam was held in seven phases, between 28 December 2020 and 31 July 2021.
In addition, about 1 crore candidates had appeared for the exam and are waiting for the results eagerly.
Candidates must note that those students who pass and qualify the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam shall be eligible to appear in the NTPC CBT 2 exam.
In fact, candidates will only be shortlisted for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam on the basis of the normalised marks they obtain in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result.
The RRB NTPC 2021 exam is being held to recruit eligible people for over 35,000 vacancies.
While the question paper and response sheet have already been released on 16 August 2021, students are now waiting eagerly for the exam results.
RRB NTPC CBT 2021: Important Dates
NTPC CBT 1 Result Date: Scheduled to be released by 15 January 2022
NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates: Tentatively from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of RRB where the body has also released an official notification for the same.
