RRB JE Exam 2024 Date: When Will the Railway Recruitment Board Exams be held?

The selection process will consist of two Computer Based Tests (CBTs), followed by document verification and medical examinations. CBTs will carry negative markings, with 1/3rd of the allotted mark deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who have already applied for the exam, which had a registration period from 30 July to 29 August 2024, can make corrections to their applications through the modification window, which was open from 30 August to 8 September 2024.

The RRB also announced the exam dates for the ALP, RPF SI, and Technician posts. The ALP exam (CBT 1) will be held from 25 November to 29 November 2024, followed by the RPF SI exam from 2 December to 5 December 2024. The Technician exam will be conducted from 16 December to 12 December 2024.

