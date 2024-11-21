RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today: How to Download the Hall Tickets?

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 today, 21 November, for the written test scheduled for 25 November. Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official websites of their respective RRBs.

The RRBs have announced that the ALP admit cards will be available four days before the exam date, as mentioned on the exam city information slips. The official RRB websites offer the exam city slip for all dates.

The RRB ALP recruitment drive aims to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot positions across India. The selection process involves five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, DV, and ME.