RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 for Group B Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates who have registered for the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 will appear for the exams in two shifts.
The RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Group B examinations. Candidates who have registered for the RPSC 2nd Grade Group B exams can download the admit card from the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. We have brought the important details and the steps to download the RPSC Grade II Admit Cards 2022.
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022: Timings
RPSC 2nd-grade exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 11:30 PM and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.
The RPSC Grade II Group B examinations will be conducted on 21 and 23 December 2022.
How to download RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Cards 2022?
The candidates will have to visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the SSO portal
A new tab will open in which you can enter your credentials to login.
You then have to click on the link for RPSC Grade 2 Admit Cards 2022
Your RPSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a print out for future references
RPSC Grade II Exam 2022 Dates
RPSC 2nd Grade exams for group A- 21 December 2022
RPSC 2nd grade 2022 exams for Group B- 22 to 23 December 2022
RPSC 2nd Grade Group C exams- 24 to 27 December 2022.
All the exams will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will be from 9 AM to 11.30 AM while the second shift will be from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.
