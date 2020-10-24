Results for UPSC Civil Services Prelims, IFS Prelims Declared
Only those who have cleared the preliminary exams can appear for the Civil Services Main exam on 8 January, 2021.
Results for the Civil Services Preliminary Examinations and the Indian Forest Services Preliminary examinations were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday, 23 October.
All those who had appeared for these examinations, which was conducted on 4 October, can download their results on the official website -upsc.gov.in.
How to Check Results
- Log on to upsc.gov.in
- For Civil Services Preliminary Examination results, click the first link
- For Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination results, click the second link
- A PDF file will open containing roll numbers of those candidates who have been shortlisted for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020
Those candidates whose roll numbers are not present in the list have not cleared the prelims and will not be able to write the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020, scheduled on 8 January, 2021.
