Republic Day 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas for Students and Teachers in English
Here are some ideas and tips on how to write and essay or speech on Republic Day.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January in India. The day marks the anniversary of implementation of Constitution of India on 26 January 1950.
India earned its independence from British Raj on 15 August 1947. It was followed by formation of a drafting committee which drafted the Constitution of India. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949, which later came into effect from 26 January 1950.
This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day.
Republic Day is celebrated all around the country in offices, schools, other educational institutions, etc. Here are some topics and ideas for Republic Day speech and essay for students and teachers.
Speech and Essay Topics for Republic Day
Why is Republic Day Celebrated?
Importance of Constitution of India
Constitution and the Rights of Indian Citizens
Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution of India
Republic Day and its celebrations
How to Write an Essay or Speech on Republic Day?
Start with when is Republic Day celebrated
Then write a brief introductory paragraph on why is it celebrated, along with some information about Independence of India.
Change paragraph and write about Constitution of India and how it was drafted & enacted.
Importance of Constitution of India and its basic characteristics.
Chief architects of Constitution of India.
Write briefly about the importance of fundamental rights provided by Constitution of India to all Indian citizens.
You can conclude your essay/ speech by emphasizing on how Indian constitution empowers Indian citizens and its democracy.
