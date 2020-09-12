Reopening of Schools Amid COVID-19: What Will Be The Implications?

The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world out of the blue has reached a ‘fever pitch’. Cases of infections are soaring while economies are deteriorating; businesses are going under the bus; a liquidity crisis ails the entire global marketplace; and people are facing a financial crunch like never before.

Meanwhile the best minds of the world are trying to figure out a solution, but it seems that even by the most generous estimates, we are still quite some time away from having a definitive cure or vaccine on our hands.

Amid all this, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allowed a phased reopening of schools and colleges from 21st September.