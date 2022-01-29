Registration Begins for AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Check Schedule
Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 at aaccc.gov.in.
The counselling dates for AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021) were released on 27 January 2022.
Candidates can register for the counselling process online by visiting the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 is for aspirants who wish to gain admissions to UG courses offered by its affiliated colleges.
The counselling process will be done across four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Final Stray Vacancy.
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Detailed Schedule for Round 1
Registration and Fee Payment: 29 January 2022 to 2 February 2022
Seat Allotment Result: 5 February 2022
Reporting: 7 February 2022 to 14 February 2022
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Detailed Schedule for Round 2
Registration and Fee Payment: 18 February 2022 to 22 February 2022
Seat Allotment Result: 25 February 2022
Reporting: 26 February 2022 to 5 March 2022
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Detailed Schedule for Round 3
Registration and Fee Payment: 11 March 2022 to 14 March 2022
Seat Allotment Result: 16 March 2022
Reporting: 17 March 2022 to 22 March 2022
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Detailed Schedule for Round 4
Seat Allotment result: 25 March 2022
Reporting: 26 March 2022 to 31 March 2022
Candidates must note that no new fresh registration will take place in Round 4 of AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021.
Only those candidates who have previously not been allotted any seat will be considered.
