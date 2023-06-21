REET Result 2023: REET Level 2 Scorecard To Be Out Soon; Check Cut Off Here

The RSMSSB is expected to release the REET level 2 result soon. The candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the results on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2023 Level 2 mains scorecard will be released for the following subjects- English, Hindi, Science, Math, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. RSMSSB has already released the REET Level 2 SST scorecard on 16 June. The candidates will have to login on the official website to get access to the result.

Check the steps below to download the REET level 2 scorecard.