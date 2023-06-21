REET Result 2023: REET Level 2 Scorecard To Be Out Soon; Check Cut Off Here

The RSMSSB is expected to release the REET level 2 result soon. The candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the results on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The REET 2023 Level 2 mains scorecard will be released for the following subjects- English, Hindi, Science, Math, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. RSMSSB has already released the REET Level 2 SST scorecard on 16 June. The candidates will have to login on the official website to get access to the result.
Check the steps below to download the REET level 2 scorecard.
REET Result 2023: Cut Off Marks
How to Download REET Level 2 Result 2023?
Visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the notification tab
Click on the link 'REET level 2 result' link
You will have to login by entering details- Type of exam, Application Number, Date of Birth, and Captcha Code
Click on the submit button
The REET Level 2 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
You can download the marksheet and take a printout for future use
