REET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check
Candidates can check their Rajasthan TET result for Level 1 and 2 on reetbser21.com
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers ( REET) Result 2021 on 2 November 2021.
Candidates can now download their result and score cards for Level 1 and Level 2 examinations on the official website of REET at reetbser21.com.
The REET 2021 examination was conducted on 26 September 2021 under the strict observance of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The government also made extensive preparations to prevent malpractices and ensure that the examination is conducted in a smooth manner.
The NEET 2021 examination was conducted for filling 31,000 vacant positions. In 2021, almost 16 lakh candidates sat for the REET 2021 examination.
Read the following steps to check five easy steps to check and download your REET 2021 result.
REET 2021 Result: How To Download Your Result
Visit the official website of REET at reetbser21.com
Navigate to the link that says 'REET Result 2021 for Level 1 and 2' on the homepage
Enter your required official credentials and click on login
Your REET 2021 result and score card for Level 1 or 2 shall be presented on your screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that the final result of the REET 2021 examination has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key and the final answer key was prepared after a comprehensive analysis of the objections raised on the preliminary answer key.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.