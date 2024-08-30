RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 Released For Phase 1; Steps To Download

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBI) has released the admit card for the Phase 1 examination of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) for the public sector employees. The admit card will be available on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from 29 August to 8 September 2024.
Those who have applied for the Phase 1 examination of DR-General category can download the admit card by visiting the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. After clicking on the opportunities link available on the home page, the next step is to click on the call letters link. Then, click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 link and enter the login details correctly. Once done, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
The Phase 1 examination for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) for the public sector employees will be held on September 8, 2024 (Sunday). The question paper will be in Hindi and English except for the test of English language. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each test will be shortlisted for the Phase-II of the Examination. Those who secure minimum marks for each test will be shortlisted for the Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I. For every wrong answer marked by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)