RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 Released For Phase 1; Steps To Download

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board (RBI) has released the admit card for the Phase 1 examination of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) for the public sector employees. The admit card will be available on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in from 29 August to 8 September 2024.

Those who have applied for the Phase 1 examination of DR-General category can download the admit card by visiting the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. After clicking on the opportunities link available on the home page, the next step is to click on the call letters link. Then, click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2024 link and enter the login details correctly. Once done, your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.