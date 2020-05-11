DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson has written a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, highlighting the “gross failure” in implementing OBC reservations all over India in admissions to UG and PG NEET courses in the All India rank list.He reminded the minister of his meeting in Delhi on 6 January where he had handed over a detailed representation about how the backward class community has been denied their lawful entitlement to reservations in admissions to the All India Quota in colleges throughout India, including Tamil Nadu.NEET exam for PG courses were held in January 2020 and the provisional seat allotment list for round one for admissions to Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine and PG Diploma courses, was released on 9 April.NEET Does Not Violate Rights of Minority Institutions, Says SC“Shockingly, about 400 seats earmarked for OBC candidates have been deprived to this community in the state of Tamil Nadu by not applying the TN Reservation Act 1994 and these seats have been distributed to other categories deliberately,” the letter read.So far, 13,237 candidates have been named in the first round.He also alleged that 400 seats earmarked for MBC and BC (backward categories) have been put in the general pool and allocated to other categories. He slammed this move as ‘illegal, irrational.’He added that his plea to constitute a high level committee to investigate why the Medical Council of India, Director General of Health services and Medical Counselling Committee who ‘have failed to discharge their duties,’ has not been paid heed to until now.11 May is the last day for resignation of seats for those who have been listed in round one and today the final list will be released.Worried About JEE, NEET Exam Dates? Here’s All You Need to Know We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.