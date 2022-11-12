'Curious, Joyous, Upright': Springdales School's Founder Rajni Kumar No More

"Whenever we would talk, she would say that her and I were connected through an umbilical cord -- one of life and learning. That is the kind of connection I had with her," said Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, former principal of Delhi's prestigious Springdales School, Pusa Road, about Rajni Kumar, the founder of Springdales schools.

Champion educator and Padma Shri awardee, Kumar passed away at the age of 99, on Thursday, 10 November.

The Quint spoke to her colleagues, ex-students, and parents about everyone's beloved "Kumar aunty," an iconic educationist in modern India.