The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Thursday, 11 June, issued revised admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students who requested a change in their examination centres.The RBSE has provided the provision of downloading the admit cards only to the schools and not the students thus students are required to contact their respective schools and collect the revised admit cards as soon as possible.In an effort to reduce the strain of travel on the students and also curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state education board had allowed students who had moved back to their home towns amid the lockdown to change their examination centres.According to the timetable released by the board, the Class 12 pending examinations are scheduled from 18-30 June 2020. The Class 10 pending examination will be held on 29 and 30 June. Students can check the revised timetable for the exams on the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.RBSE Class 12 Board Exams Revised Timetable 2020RBSE Class 10 Board Exams Revised Timetable 2020