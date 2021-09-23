Rajasthan PTET 2021 Result Expected Today: Here's How to Check it

Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 result is expected to be announced on Thursday, 23 September. Earlier this week, on Monday, Higher Education Minister, Rajasthan, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, announced that result will be released for four year and two years courses in 2 to 3 days.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of Rajasthan PTET: ptetraj2021.com.