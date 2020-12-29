Rajasthan Govt to Reopen Schools from January for Classes 9-12
According to a proposal by the state govt, schools will start on trial basis for classes 9-12 in first week of Jan.
The Rajasthan government is planning to open schools for secondary, senior secondary and higher educational institutes in the first week of January.
“The top priority of the state government is to ensure that our kids are not affected by the virus, but at the same time to give proper education to them is our duty. Hence, we are considering to open schools, college and other education institutes,” said Govind Singh Dotasra, minister of state for primary and secondary education
The state education department has sent a proposal for approval to the government, which stated that on trial basis classes from 9 to 12 may start in the first week of January for 15 days and after evaluation of the trial further decision may be taken.
According to the proposal, there will be six major precautions, which the schools have to adhere to if they open on a trial basis:
- Students will not be allowed to enter the school without masks
- There should be adequate arrangements for hand wash
- Classroom furniture and other materials should be sanitised
- Students should keep sufficient distance from each other in the classroom and school staff should also follow social distancing.
- Students not allowed to share their materials
- School vans to be sanitised properly, drivers to be trained for safe transport
