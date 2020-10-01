Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till 31 October

“Taking a decision on teacher and student interest on the outbreak of Coronavirus and the demand of teacher organizations, the summer school timing is extended to 31 October, making partial amendments to the camp program. Time change of state government schools will now be from 1 November 2020 (sic),” said Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Centre on Wednesday also issued guidelines for Unlock 5 which say that state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October 2020, in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management and will be based on their assessment.