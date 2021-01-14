Rajasthan Board Exam 2021: Time Table to Release Soon
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021: Time table will be released on the official website of RBSE.
Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducted after May 15 and will end by 15 June, 2021. The timetable for the same will be released soon on the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021: Last Date to Fill Application Form
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date to fill the online application form to 18 January. Earlier, the last date to fill the online application form was 8 January. The deadline to deposit application fee has been extended to 22 January and students have to submit their applications at the nodal center by 27 January, 2021.
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on ‘ONLINE Form Filling Portal for 10th,12th’ link
- Login using your ‘school login ID’ and ‘password’
- Fill all the details in the form
- Pay the fee and submit it
Regular candidates appearing for the exam will have to pay a fee amount of Rs 600, whereas the the private candidates will have to pay Rs 650 for the same. Candidates appearing for practical examinations will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 100.
