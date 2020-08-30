‘Khilone Pe Charcha’: Rahul Slams PM Modi’s Silence on JEE, NEET

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need for local toys in his monthly Maan Ki baaat programme, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the prime minister saying that Modi had talked about ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’ when all that JEE Main and NEET aspirants wanted was ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

In a tweet, Gandhi said “JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’.”