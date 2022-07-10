'Pythagoras Theorem, Newton's Apple Are Fake News': Karnataka NEP Proposal

One of the key suggestions made in the position paper is the inclusion of Sanskrit as a mandatory third language.

"In the land of thousands of languages, at least three languages must be taught – the regional language, English and another Bhāratiya language, preferably Saṁskṛta," the position paper states.

Saṁskṛta is the language in which the overwhelming majority of Indian knowledge is available, and in addition, a basic knowledge of Saṁskṛta will equip the students to pick up any other language, including foreign languages," it adds.