COVID: Punjab to Reopen All Universities, Colleges From 21 January
All the higher educational institutes have to follow the SOPs issued by the Punjab government regarding COVID-19.
Punjab is all set to reopen all government, aided and unaided colleges including all the government and private universities from Thursday, 21 January.
According to the official press release by the government, all the higher educational institutes have to follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab Government regarding COVID-19. The Higher Education Department, Punjab has issued a detailed letter to all the universities and colleges in this regard.
The official spokesperson of the Punjab government said that all education institutions should conduct classes through both online and offline medium and exams should be conducted only through offline medium.
Students will be allowed to take classes as per their choice and no institute should compel the students to attend the classes physically.
The spokesperson further revealed that hostel rooms should be allotted per student or according to the size of the room, keeping in view the safety of the students and final-year students should be prioritised at the time of allotment.
Mess/canteens etc should be opened as per the instructions of the health department, taking all necessary safety measures.
