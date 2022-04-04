PSTET 2021-22 Results Released, Details Here

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) results on 3 April 2022. The students who had appeared for the exam can check their results and download them in a PDF form at the official website on pstet.pseb.ac.in.

PSTET exams were conducted on 24 December 2021 in two shifts, the answer key was also released later. The students were allowed to raise objections regarding any answers and then on the basis of that the results were declared yesterday.

Though the PSEB was supposed to release the results in January 2022, it got delayed due to unseen circumstances.