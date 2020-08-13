Punjab Govt Distributes Free Smartphones to Class 12 Students

The bulk of the students - 111,857 -- are from the rural areas, and the remaining are in urban government schools, a government statement said.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who launched the scheme through video conferencing at the Secretariat, said people believe in the promises listed in the election manifesto and it was, thus, his duty to ensure the implementation of each one of them.

When the Congress listed smartphones as a poll promise, it was to provide global connectivity and empower the poor youth who could not afford them, said Amarinder Singh, adding that in the present pandemic situation these phones had assumed more importance as they had become a necessity for education continuity.