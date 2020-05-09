Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Friday, 8 May, announced that the state government has decided to promote all class 10 students who have appeared for the Matric Board 2020 exams on the basis of their pre-board exam results. Students of classes 5 and 8 will also be promoted to the next grade without having to sit for any exams.CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams From 1-15 July, Subject List BelowThe decision was announced after a review meeting of the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.The Chief Minister added that the pending class 12 Punjab board exams and the results will be announced as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining exams for classes 10 and 12 between 1 to 15 July, 2020. According to the board, the schedule of these pending exams will be declared in a couple of days, although no exact date for the same has been mentioned so far.Earlier in March, the Punjab Government and PSEB had decided to halt the ongoing board exams for 10th and 12th Class students following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.