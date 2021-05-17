Punjab Board PSEB Classes 8, 10 Results Announced, Check Details
Pass percentage of PSEB class 10 is 99.93 percent, whereas it is 99.87 percent for class 8.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, 17 May, declared the result of Classes 8 and 10. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, exams for Class 10 students were cancelled. Therefore, the result has been announced on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.
Pass percentage of Class 10 is 99.93 percent, whereas it is 99.87 percent for Class 8, said PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma, reported by Times of India.
He further added that a total of 3,07,272 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, out of which 3,06,893 students cleared it. Whereas, a total of 3,21,384 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, out of which 3,21,161 were passed.
How to Check PSEB Classes 8 & 10 Result
- Visit PSEB's official website.
- Click on Class 8/10 result link.
- Key in your roll number and submit.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and print the result for future use.
For further updates, students can get in touch with their respective schools for clarification regarding assessment criteria and marks.
