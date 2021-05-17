Punjab Board PSEB Classes 8, 10 Results Announced, Check Details

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, 17 May, declared the result of Classes 8 and 10. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, exams for Class 10 students were cancelled. Therefore, the result has been announced on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

Pass percentage of Class 10 is 99.93 percent, whereas it is 99.87 percent for Class 8, said PSEB chairperson Yograj Sharma, reported by Times of India.

He further added that a total of 3,07,272 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, out of which 3,06,893 students cleared it. Whereas, a total of 3,21,384 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, out of which 3,21,161 were passed.