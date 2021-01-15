Punjab Board Exam: Date Sheet Released for Classes 5, 8,10 and12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released date sheet for annual examinations of primary, middle, matriculation and senior secondary examination on its official website: www.pseb.ac.in.

According to a report by NDTV, PSEB Class 5 annual examinations are scheduled to begin from 16 March and will go on till 24 March. Whereas, Punjab Board will conduct Class 8 exams between 22 March and 7 April 2021. Class 10 board exam are scheduled to be held from 9 April to 1 May, and Class 12 exams from 22 March to 27 April.