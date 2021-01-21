Punjab & Haryana Schools Reopening, Here Are the Details
Punjab and Haryana state governments have decided to reopen schools for classes 1-4 and 6-8 respectively.
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to reopen school for students of classes 3 and 4 from 27 January and for classes 1 and 2 from 1 February 2021.
Meanwhile, Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from 1 February 2021.
Punjab School Reopening
The Government of Punjab has notified that it will reopen schools for students of class 3 and 4 from 27 January and for students of classes 1 and 2 from 1 February. Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 are already working since 15 October. On 6 January it had also reopened schools for students of classes 5 to 8, The Indian Express reported.
Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla stated that due to continuous demands from parents, they have decided to reopen schools. Parents will have to provide a consent letter in order to send their children to school.
Haryana School Reopening
Haryana government decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from 1 February.
The Indian Express in its report quoted Education Minister Kanwar Pal as saying, “The COVID-19 cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. Moreover, the vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from February first week. The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing.”
Classes for students of 9 to 12 were already resumed in mid-September. The minister further stated that the decision to open primary schools will be taken by the government after 15 February.
