PSEB Class 8 Result 2020: Result To Be Announced At pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be releasing the result of PSEB class 8 exam 2020. The result will be announced on the official website of the board: pseb.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the class 8 exam, can visit the official website once it is announced. The direct link and steps to download the result will be available once the result is declared.

The PSEB class 8 exam were scheduled from 3 to 16 March 2020. The exams were conducted successfully.

Acoording to the official source, the procedure of evaluation of answer sheets have been completed but the result is yet to be declared in a day or two.