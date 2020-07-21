Punjab PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared at pseb.ac.in 

Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of class 12 board exams. The result of all streams, commerce, science and arts, has been announced on the official website at - www.pseb.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the class 12 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.

The direct link and steps to download the PSEB class 12 result are given down below: