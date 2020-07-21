Punjab PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared at pseb.ac.in
PSEB has announced the class 10 exam result 2020 on the official website at - pseb.ac.in
Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result of class 12 board exams. The result of all streams, commerce, science and arts, has been announced on the official website at - www.pseb.ac.in.
Students who appeared for the class 12 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.
The direct link and steps to download the PSEB class 12 result are given down below:
How to Check PSEB Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Log on to Punjab School Education Board's official website pseb.ac.in.
- Click on the link for 'Punjab Class 12 Board Examination Results 2020'.
- Enter the stream you opted for and enter the hall ticket details to login.
- Click on the 'Submit' button to see the score.
- Download your PSEB 12th result.
PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Analysis
In the year 2018, about 85% of the students in passes in Punjab Board's class XII exam. In the year 2019, 2,69,228 students took part in class XII. Out of this, 2,36,639 students passed the exam. The pass percentage was about 86.41%.
