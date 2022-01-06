Provident Fund Withdrawal: How To Withdraw Money From Your EPF Account Online

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement benefits scheme that was established by the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It is mainly targeted to help salaried workers save money for their retirement.

However, if any person wishes to withdraw money from their EPF account, they can do so online. Simply make sure that your Aadhaar card is linked to your EPF account, and you shall be able to complete the withdrawal process without any attestation from your employer.