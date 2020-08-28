‘Is JEE, NEET More Important or Health?’: Super 30’s Anand Kumar
Kumar feels that a loss of one year in this pandemic won’t have a major impact on future of students.
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
What is your stand on conducting JEE-NEET in September?
There is a need to postpone exams by a few more days. The situation has not returned to normal yet and number of coronavirus cases have increased.
Bihar and other states have been ravaged by floods. Buses are not running properly, hotels aren't operational. There are several such factors. The government may make all necessary arrangements but there are many hurdles on the way to exam centres.
NTA says it has taken all precautions to ensure safety. But, is that enough?
Wearing a mask for over three hours and expecting the brain to work at 100 percent can be quite challenging. This is what I feel. Some students will be anxious thinking if
someone sitting next to them is coronavirus positive and will be worried if there's any physical contact with others at the exam centre. There will be added mental pressure on students.
Experts say postponing exams will lead to loss of an entire academic year. Your thoughts?
There's benefit in postponing these exams either to Diwali or till December. Don't worry about the session. Can students change the world in one year? Entrance exams for the next batch should happen in April and the present batch in November or December.
If there's a gap of 3-4 months, the session will also be late and will be adjusted accordingly. If the session is late, they will have to find a way to reduce the syllabus and take extra classes. They will have to make up by accommodating leftover subjects from the first year in second year.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.