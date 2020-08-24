Safety of Students Our Duty: Mamata Wants JEE, NEET Postponed

Subramanian Swamy - In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on 21 August, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had said that JEE and NEET should be conducted after Diwali, owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Manish Sisodia- On 22 August, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted that by going ahead with JEE & NEET in September, the central government is playing with the lives of students. Demanding the cancellation of these two tests, Sisodia said that alternative arrangements should be made for admissions in this ‘unprecedented crisis’.

Shashi Tharoor - In an interview with NDTV, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that exams should be postponed till Diwali. Further, he said that if the situation gets worse or does not improve after Diwali, an “exam must be created that can be done at home".