Safety of Students Our Duty: Mamata Wants JEE, NEET Postponed
CM Banerjee requested the Centre to postpone these exams and conduct them only when the situation is conducive.
After Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia and a bevy of other leaders, students demanding the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG scheduled in September have now found an ally in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who on Monday, 24 August, urged the Centre to conduct the entrance tests only when the situation is conducive.
What was Mamata’s appeal?
Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Banerjee said:
“I would again appeal to Centre to assess risk and postpone these exams until the situation is conducive again. It’s our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students.”Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal
What did Rahul Gandhi say?
In a tweet on Sunday, 23 August, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that the central government must listen to the voices of lakhs students demanding postponement of JEE & NEET.
Gandhi also said that the government must come up with an acceptable solution to the problem.
Did other leaders speak in support of students as well?
Subramanian Swamy - In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on 21 August, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had said that JEE and NEET should be conducted after Diwali, owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Manish Sisodia- On 22 August, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted that by going ahead with JEE & NEET in September, the central government is playing with the lives of students. Demanding the cancellation of these two tests, Sisodia said that alternative arrangements should be made for admissions in this ‘unprecedented crisis’.
Shashi Tharoor - In an interview with NDTV, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said that exams should be postponed till Diwali. Further, he said that if the situation gets worse or does not improve after Diwali, an “exam must be created that can be done at home".
