Complaint Against Delhi University VC Alleges Data Privacy Breach

A complaint has been filed against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) over allegations of the varsity having leaked personal data of final-year students in admit cards issued ahead of the controversial online Open Book Examinations.

The complaint, filed by former Delhi University Student’s Union President Arun Hooda at Maurice Nagar Police Station, says that the university has failed to maintain the trust of students.

Hooda has filed the complaint on the behalf of National Students' Union of India (NSUI).