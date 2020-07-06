Complaint Against Delhi University VC Alleges Data Privacy Breach

Arun Hooda has filed the complaint on the behalf of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The Quint
Published06 Jul 2020, 04:44 PM IST
Education
1 min read

A complaint has been filed against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) over allegations of the varsity having leaked personal data of final-year students in admit cards issued ahead of the controversial online Open Book Examinations.

The complaint, filed by former Delhi University Student’s Union President Arun Hooda at Maurice Nagar Police Station, says that the university has failed to maintain the trust of students.

Hooda has filed the complaint on the behalf of National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Complaint Against Delhi University VC Alleges Data Privacy Breach
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
“The institute which has an eminence tag is working in such a careless manner that it doesn’t care about the security of the students and many students are now receiving calls from unknown numbers due to which they are under fear and mental pressure.”
Arun Hooda in his complaint

Hooda has accused the university of breaching trust and not protecting personal data of students such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc.

He has further added that personal data can be used to extract other crucial information such as bank account details, residential address and Aadhaar card details.

NSUI has urged that a complaint be filed against the Delhi University VC under relevant sections.

Also Read

Final-Year Exams Can be Held in September: UGC After MHA Nod

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!