Complaint Against Delhi University VC Alleges Data Privacy Breach
A complaint has been filed against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) over allegations of the varsity having leaked personal data of final-year students in admit cards issued ahead of the controversial online Open Book Examinations.
The complaint, filed by former Delhi University Student’s Union President Arun Hooda at Maurice Nagar Police Station, says that the university has failed to maintain the trust of students.
Hooda has filed the complaint on the behalf of National Students' Union of India (NSUI).
“The institute which has an eminence tag is working in such a careless manner that it doesn’t care about the security of the students and many students are now receiving calls from unknown numbers due to which they are under fear and mental pressure.”Arun Hooda in his complaint
Hooda has accused the university of breaching trust and not protecting personal data of students such as name, roll number, date of birth, etc.
He has further added that personal data can be used to extract other crucial information such as bank account details, residential address and Aadhaar card details.
NSUI has urged that a complaint be filed against the Delhi University VC under relevant sections.
