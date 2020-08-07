‘Held Extensive Discussions’: PM Modi Addresses Conclave on NEP
PM Modi delivered the inaugural address at a conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education.
While addressing a conclave on National Education Policy on Friday, 7 August, PM Narendra Modi said the policy was approved after “extensive discussions held over 3-4 years.”
Speaking at launch of the event, Education Secretary Amit Khare said that changes under the NEP would be gradual and not disruptive. He also mentioned that multiple webinars would be held on how the policy will be implemented.
He also said that a plan to implement NEP has already been discussed with the Minister of Education and that “there would be gradual movement towards increasing national spending on education to 6 percent of the country’s GDP.”
Responding to allegations that NEP promotes privatization of education, Khare said that the policy focuses on curbing profiteering.
The National Education Policy 2020, launched on 29 July, seeks to completely overhaul India’s education system.
- Students to be given a diploma after completing 1st year, an advanced diploma after 2nd, and degree at end of programme.
- Students can resume degree courses after dropping out without starting afresh.
- Provision for 4-year UG programme, focus on multidisciplinary courses with major and minor subjects.
