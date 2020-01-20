PM Modi LIVE: Where To Watch 3rd Edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’
PM Modi is interacting with students on the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Monday, 20 January 2020, in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaging with students, teachers and parents about the upcoming examinations and will address related issues such as stress faced by students.
According to a Government of India press release, the HRD Ministry will launch an essay competition for the students of Classes 9 to 12 on five themes.
PM Modi will share tips with students on how they can combat stress and approach examinations with confidence. Students are eagerly looking forward to attend the third edition of this interaction. If you also want to to watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ LIVE, take a look at these frequently asked questions.
When Will PM’s Interaction ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Be Conducted?
The third interaction of PM Modi with the school students is being conducted on 20 January 2020.
Where Will PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Interaction Be Held?
The third edition of PM Modi’s interaction with the school students is being held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The interaction commenced at 11 am.
Where To Watch PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ LIVE Online?
PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction will be telecast live online on DD National ‘s official YouTube channel and PM Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel.
Where To Watch PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ LIVE on TV?
PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction will be telecast live online on DD National, DD News and DD India.
People can also listen to PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ interaction on All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)