'Persecuted for Muslim Identity': 500+ Academics Show Support For Jindal Teacher

Apart from the academics, alumni and current students have also collected testimonies in support of Dalwai which talk about how the professor always provided a safe space for the students to express their opinions without any fear, never had any prejudice against a student due to their religious or political beliefs and has utmost commitment to maintaining professional boundaries and ethics while taking classes.

One of the students who have been taught by her told The Quint, "These testimonies had been submitted to the administration too during the investigation against Dr. Dalwai. Over 100 signatures and around 40 testimonies have been collected."

However, an FIR under section 509 of the IPC has been filed against Dalwai on the charge of "intending to insult the modesty of women."

Safdar Hashmi Reading Circle, a student-led study group by Jindal students wrote, "The registration of the FIR represents an assault on academic culture, and an effort to control and censor university spaces which cultivate critical thought and inspire subversive action. This suppression of dissenting voices is not new and represents the continuous diminishing of spaces that challenge the prevalent regime."

The letter by hundreds of academics also noted that the show cause notice and FIR against her sets a "damning precedent" and that they are "dismayed that discussion of sexuality or politics are assumed to cause harm to dignity of women or discrimination to students."

Lastly, talking about Dalwai, who is a law professor, the letter stated that coming from a mixed family in terms of religion and languages, she has shown her commitment to social justice.