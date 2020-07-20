Percentage of English Medium Students Rises Between KG to Class 10

While around 65 percent students between classes 1 to five attended schools in which the medium of instruction was the same as their mother tongue, around 22.3 were enrolled in English medium schools.

Between classes 6 to 8, number of students enrolled in English medium schools grew by almost 2 percent from 19.3 in 2014 to 21 percent in 2017-18. At the secondary level (classes 9 to 10), the number of students enrolled in English medium schools has gone up from 19.3 to 20.9 percent.

However, at the higher secondary level, that is for classes between 11 and 12, the number of English medium students remained stagnant at 29 percent.