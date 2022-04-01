Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to Talk to Students at 11 AM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be talking to the students regarding their exams and exam-related stress at 11 am on 1 April. He will be addressing the issue and talking to parents and teachers as well. The session will begin at 11 AM today wherein he will be giving tips about acing the exam and keeping the pressure at bay.

The official tweet from the ministry was as follows "The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on April 1, 2022, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!"