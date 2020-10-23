Parents Consent a Must as Karnataka Colleges Reopen From 17 Nov

In order to maintain social distancing, the number of batches in every college would be decided depending on the number of students opting for physical classes.

According to the report, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said that physical classes are optional and that students had been demanding to reopen colleges in the state, as it is a matter of ‘their future’.

All health SOPs would be followed in college and hostels, Dr Ashwath Narayan added.