Panjab University Protest: Why Has Dissolution of Senate Sparked a Massive Row?

"We will not let RSS control our Panjab University,” Navpreet Ganga said to protesting Panjab University students on Sunday in the middle of the night, his left hand resting on his crutch, which he uses for support in walking due to a left leg polio disability.

Ganga, State Chairman of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was addressing students after Chandigarh Police had come to detain Panjab University Students’ Council General Secretary Abhishek Dagar, who was sitting on an indefinite fast against the mandatory affidavit requirement imposed by Panjab University.

Panjab University was witnessing two parallel protests against the affidavit led by two different student groups. SOPU, with support of Student Front (SF), had started a protest against the affidavit, while the Department for Political Science students, with help from nearly half a dozen student organisations, had also begun a separate protest. Students are vocal against the mandatory affidavit which would make it compulsory to seek permission before protests, get lists of speakers vetted, and follow strict sound limits.