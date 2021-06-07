We’re Grieving, Tired: DU Student’s Plea to Scrap Final Year Exams

“I lost my father to COVID a few days back. I myself am at a quarantine centre. How am I supposed to sit for exams at a time like this?” my batchmate Priya (name changed), a final year student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) asks me, and I have no answer.

I had stood first in my class in my first year, and second in the second year. When the latter had happened a year ago, I had told myself that I would try to climb back to the top in my final year.

A year from that thought, as I tiredly prepare for Delhi University’s final year exams next week, academic rankings are at the bottom of my priorities.