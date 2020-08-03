Over 9,300 Students Appear for IITE 2020 Entrance Exam

Over 9,300 candidates appeared for the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Gandhinagar entrance exam for admissions to the UG, PG and research programmes on Sunday, 2 August, reports The Indian Express.

According to the report, over 11,000 candidates registered for the 3,384 seats offered by the university and its affiliated colleges but only 9,331 appeared for the exam.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in 33 district centres but this number was expanded to 135 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.