Over 9,300 Students Appear for IITE 2020 Entrance Exam
Over 11,000 candidates registered for the 3,384 seats offered by the university and its affiliated colleges.
Over 9,300 candidates appeared for the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Gandhinagar entrance exam for admissions to the UG, PG and research programmes on Sunday, 2 August, reports The Indian Express.
According to the report, over 11,000 candidates registered for the 3,384 seats offered by the university and its affiliated colleges but only 9,331 appeared for the exam.
The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in 33 district centres but this number was expanded to 135 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, to ensure that social distancing norms are followed.
“The examination was conducted following the guidelines issued by the Centre. The university provided a safety kit comprising a face mask, face shield and hand sanitiser to each candidate.”Harsha Patel, Vice Chancellor of Indian Institute of Teach Education
The report further states that the exam was conducted in coordination with the state examination board, district collectors, district education officers and the state health department.
