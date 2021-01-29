Osmania University B Pharmacy & MBA Semester Results Released 

Osmania University Result 2020: Students can check their result at the official website of Osmania University.

Education
i

Osmania University declared the results of B Pharmacy and MBA (evening) courses on Thursday, 28 January 2021. Students who appeared for any of these courses can check their result at the official website of Osmania University – https://www.osmania.ac.in/

According to the information on the website, the University has released the results of B Pharmacy II,IV, VI (main & backlog) and I, III and V semesters. For MBA (evening), II, IV and VI semester regular, I, II, III, IV, V and VI semester backlog and improvement results have been declared.

Osmania University: How to Check Results Online

  • Visit on the official website of Osmania University – https://www.osmania.ac.in/
  • Click on the link ‘Examination Results’ under useful links sections
  • Click on the link of your exam
  • You will be directed to a new page
  • Enter your hall ticket number and click submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Take a print out for future reference.

