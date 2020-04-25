Osmania University on Thursday, 23 April, announced the results of BA, BBA, BCom, BSc (I, III, V) semesters examination on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the Osmania University revaluation can visit the official website of Osmania University to check and download their result.Results have been announced for the following exams.BA (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters Nov/Dec 2019 ResultsBBA (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters Nov/Dec 2019 ResultsBCom (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters Nov/Dec 2019 ResultsBSc (CBCS) (RV) I,III, V semesters Nov/Dec 2019 ResultsSteps to Check Your Results1. Go to the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in2. On the homepage, click on 'Exam Result'3. It will direct to the exam result page of Osmania University website4. Select your stream from the list5. You need to enter your Osmania University hall ticket number and click on submit6. Your Osmania University revaluation results 2020 will be displayed on the screen7. Download and take a print out of your Osmania University revaluation results 2020 for future reference(With inputs from The Times of India) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)