Optional Class 12 Exams Likely to Be Held Offline Between Aug-Sept
The optional exams for those unhappy with their results are likely to be held between 15 August to 15 September.
The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Monday, 21 June, filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court on the dispute resolution mechanism, stating that the optional exams for the students who are not happy with their results would be conducted “tentatively” between 15 August to 15 September.
However, the plan is subject to COVID-19 conditions prevailing in the country at that time, the Board said.
The Board said that an opportunity will be provided to students who are not satisfied with the assessment of their marks – according to the marking system announced – and wish to appear for written exams.
The registrations for students opting for the written exams will be done online, the Board said.
It also said that it will constitute a committee to deal with any disputes in the Class 12 results.
The submission was made by the Board while it was hearing matters related to the conduct of exams for students appearing for compartmental exams and repeaters.
According to the current marking system announced by CBSE for Class 12, the marks obtained in the unit, term, and practicals will be taken into account, and the results will be decided based on the performance in Class 10 and Class 11 (30 percent weightage), as well as one or more unit test, mid-term or pre-board examinations in Class 12 (40 percent weightage).
While appraising the Supreme Court of the new marking system on 17 June, Attorney General KK Venugopal had said that students who are not satisfied with the marks through the present mechanism can improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations and that the option will be provided when the COVID-19 situation improves. However, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final.
Each school will form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.
(With inputs from agencies)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.