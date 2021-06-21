Optional Class 12 Exams Likely to Be Held Offline Between Aug-Sept

However, the plan is subject to COVID-19 conditions prevailing in the country at that time, the Board said.

The Board said that an opportunity will be provided to students who are not satisfied with the assessment of their marks – according to the marking system announced – and wish to appear for written exams.

The registrations for students opting for the written exams will be done online, the Board said.

It also said that it will constitute a committee to deal with any disputes in the Class 12 results.